Charlotte pharmacies seeing increase in COVID-19 testing, vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines is on the rise for some local pharmacies.

Carolina Pharmacy has multiple locations in Charlotte, Rock Hill, and Lancaster. Staff members say they have seen an increase in COVID-19 tests and vaccines in the last week.

“The vaccine is becoming more popular again as well as testing, people want to make sure that they’re able to stay safe,” said Doctor Alex Yawny at the Walker’s Cotswold Pharmacy location.

The Walker’s Cotswold Pharmacy offers COVID-19 tests and all three COVID-19 vaccines daily. Staff members say most people are coming in for two reasons.

“Large increase in travel since restrictions have started to be lifted as well as this new Delta Variant causing a slight increase in transmission. People are starting to see more cases rising,” Yawny said.

As of July 30, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 50-percent of the population is partially vaccinated and 47-percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The CEO of StarMed Healthcare says testing and vaccines doubled this week at their Charlotte locations and most of the people getting tested had symptoms.

Ashley Matson and her family got tested at the Central Avenue location Saturday. She says they wanted to make sure they were healthy before boarding their flight to Italy.

“It’s extremely important to us. We’ve always abided by the restrictions. We fully supported the lockdowns, and masks and as soon as we could get vaccinated we were, so whatever we can do to help the community stay safe that’s what we want to do,” Matson said.

While restrictions have eased, pharmacists are reminding people now is not the time to let your guard down.

“Continue practicing social distancing, masking up whenever it’s possible, whenever you feel comfortable doing so, and getting your vaccine if you feel comfortable and ready for it,” Yawny said.

