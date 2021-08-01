18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after he turned himself in Saturday hours after an 18-year-old girl was struck and killed in Hickory on Saturday.

Police say Cesar Lozano-Mendoza turned himself in Saturday afternoon for the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page.

Lozano-Mendoza has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor traveling left of center.

He was taken to the Catawba County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday on 20th Street NE in Hickory. Police said Page was struck by a car while she was walking to work. She died at the scene.

Officers were searching for a gray 2006-2007 Chrysler 300 with damage to the front driver’s side headlight and mirror.

Lozano-Mendoza turned himself in around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or dfrye@hickorync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.