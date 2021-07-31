UofSC to require masks in all campus buildings

NC DHHS Flu
The University of South Carolina announced they are requiring face coverings to be worn at all times inside all campus buildings.(UofSC)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the University of South Carolina announced it is requiring face coverings to be worn at all times inside all campus buildings.

Masks are not required to be worn when individuals are outdoors, in their own residence hall room, private office, or eating inside campus dining facilities.

Interim President Harris Pastides wrote:

“Gamecocks, I’m disappointed that these measures are necessary, as we hoped for different circumstances when we came back together. As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to face some challenges, but I’m confident that our Carolina family will do the right thing and take these measures seriously so that we can relax these requirements as soon as conditions allow.”

The University will continue to update their guidelines as conditions change.

To see the full updated COVID-19 guideline list for the Fall 2021 semester, visit the universities website.

