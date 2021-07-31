New study dispels myth of coffee making your heart flutter

This story has 131 words and an estimated reading time of 39 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you worried too much coffee could make your heart flutter? A new study is putting that fear to rest.

There have been concerns that drinking coffee could make your heart race. Doctors call this cardiac arrhythmia. It’s when your heartbeat becomes irregular. It feels like it’s fluttering or racing.

A new study from the University of California San Francisco has found coffee won’t give you those jitters.

Researchers studied more than 386,000 people over a three year period. They monitored their lifestyle, how much coffee they drank, and their rates of cardiac arrhythmia. They found that every cup of coffee someone drank actually lowered their risk of cardiac arrhythmia by 3%.

In fact, the study found that coffee has more benefits than risks. It can reduce someone’s risk of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

