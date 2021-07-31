Monroe City Council fires city manager with no reason given

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe City Council has fired city manager Larry Faison without giving a reason.

On Friday around 5:30 p.m., the City of Monroe sent an email to news organizations with the subject line “Manager terminated.”

In that email, communication officials provided news about Monroe City Council’s decision at a Special Council Meeting to terminate the employment agreement with Larry Faison effective Friday at 5 p.m.

The email went on to say Assistant City Manager Brian Borne has been sworn in as the Interim City Manager.

Apparently, more information about the firing will be provided on Monday.

Faison, who was the city manager in Whiteville, North Carolina from late 2009 until 2014, was offered the Monroe city manager position in July 2014.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.