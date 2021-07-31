NC DHHS Flu
Molly’s Kids: Allie McDaniels and her happy summer

Allie McDaniels, a longtime one of our amazing #MollysKids from Statesville who’s now almost 17, is having a great summer.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Allie McDaniels, a longtime one of our amazing #MollysKids from Statesville who’s now almost 17, is having a great summer.

Allie lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and has since the age of 11. We’ve followed her journey closely (her mom is great about sending updates) and many of you might remember the service dog she got back in 2019. Kolbie is Allie’s partner in life; way more than “a pet.” Watching them together is a testament to how animals can sense and devote themselves to a human. (And maybe, in some ways, vice versa.)

Anyway... to kick off her awesome summer... Allie got her school yearbook from South Iredell High School and opened it to find a feature on her and Kolbie. Allie does part of her day in school with Kolbie, and part at home because she fatigues easily. The yearbook feature brought her great joy.

“I just love her school encouraging her the way they did in that small article,” Elizabeth McDaniels said. “The photos were great.”

But the best part of the summer came since school got out, and Allie got out of quarantine.

“Nothing is ever perfect and Allie has her own struggles daily, but she is just doing the best she has done in years,” Elizabeth said. “She took a recent trip to Sapphire Valley (in Translyvania County, NC), where she and Kolbie walked the waterfalls. We live with lots of ups-and-downs when it comes to Allie’s health, as you know, and we’ve learned to enjoy every second of the good. We’ve been doing that all summer!”

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real. The good updates are sometimes the most simple, and most excellent.

Keep going, Allie. We love reading the real-life stuff.

#MollysKids

