Hot weekend but cooler next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be hot on Saturday and Sunday. However, we are done with the heat advisories for a little while.

Temps in the low 90s

Showers/cooler next week

First Alert for Tuesday rain

We are in for some pretty big changes - but we haven’t quite gotten to them yet. Today will be another hot one. Highs will be in the low 90s but it will feel like the upper 90s at times.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will be low.

[STAY ALERT: Stay up-to-date on weather in your location with the free WBTV Weather app.]

Sunday will feel about the same. Highs will still be in the low 90s. However, there’s at least a chance for afternoon thunderstorms to temporarily cool you off.

Next week will be more unsettled. A front will move through but stick pretty close to us most of the week. There will be more clouds and a better chance for showers. That means temperatures won’t be nearly as hot. It will also mean showers are possible any day - and they won’t necessarily be the normal afternoon thunderstorms. You may pick up a morning shower and another one in the evening.

As of now, there’s a First Alert for Tuesday. That’s when we will have the best chance for widespread showers. However, this may need to be tweaked as we are able to see more model runs.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

The important thing is that the First Alert isn’t for severe thunderstorms: It is for rain that could disrupt your plans at times.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday will bring highs only in the low 80s. That will be almost ten degrees below average. We’ll be back to the mid-80s by Friday.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.