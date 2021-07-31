NC DHHS Flu
High school football returns to Memorial Stadium

High school football returns to Memorial Stadium
High school football returns to Memorial Stadium(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Newly refurbished Memorial Stadium opened back up for business a few weeks ago and now it is ready to once again host high school football.

The 8th annual Charlotte Kickoff Night presented by OrthoCarolina will take place at the historic venue on August 19th.

On that Thursday night, South Meck will take on 4 time 3A state champ Charlotte Catholic at 5 P.M.

Then at 8 P.M., Hough and Myers Park will do battle.

South and Catholic will be a very interesting game as the 2 schools are only separated by 2 miles. It will also be a meeting of two 4A schools as the Cougars will be moving up with the new re-classification among NCHSAA schools.

Hough and Myers Park will be a game between 2 of the best 4A schools in the state.

This past spring, Hough went 8-1 with their only loss coming in the 4AA Western Regional semifinal to the eventual state champ Julius Chambers. Myers Park went 9-1 back in the spring with their only loss to Chambers as well in the 4AA Western Regional final.

The teams will play on a new synthetic turf field and fans will enjoy all new seats along with new concession stands. Seating capacity at the new Memorial Stadium is 10,500.

