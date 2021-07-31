NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Man found shot in hotel room, investigation underway

This is an active investigation.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a death investigation after a man was found shot today in a hotel room.

Officers responded to a person shot around noon at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel off Hankins Road.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and the hospital to conduct an investigation. Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution team also responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

