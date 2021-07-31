NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Allison Foy’s family continues to fight for justice 15 years later

Allison Foy's family continues to fight for justice 15 years later
Allison Foy's family continues to fight for justice 15 years later(WECT News)
By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been 15 years since 34-year-old Allison Foy went missing, but her sister Lisa Valentino continues to bring attention to her case.

The mother of two disappeared in July 2006. Foy’s body was found two years later in a ditch off Carolina Beach Road, three miles away from the pub she was last seen at, alongside the body of Angela Rothen. Foy’s body was found to have 40 stab wounds.

15 years of birthdays, holidays and major milestones have passed without any arrests in this case, but Foy’s sister still holds on to hope.

“I really believe that even 15 years later that there’s someone out there who still holds the key to all of this, who has information, and for whatever reason — maybe is still afraid to come forward,” said Lisa Valentino, Foy’s sister. “I would just beg them 15 years later to please come forward tell law enforcement what you know so this case can move forward.”

CUE Center for missing persons has been working with the family since Foy went missing. Monica Caison says one of their biggest concerns is knowing the person who ended Foy’s life is still out there.

“This person who killed both of these women — it’s not just Allison but Angela was found in the same ditch she was — you know, that person is still free. And God knows how many other people he may kill or has already killed,” Caison said.

While Foy’s family is still focused on getting justice for what happened in the past, life has continued on over the years.

“My sister’s daughters are grown. One of her daughters is starting — is married, has a life of her own. The other is in college and, you know, my father passed away. You know, life keeps going on,” Valentino said.

Caison likened this to a prison sentence.

“15 years is a long time and I say it all the time: that a lot of these families they’re what we call ‘lifers’ in our office when we’re talking about them, meaning that they’ve committed no crime but they’re serving a life sentence,” she said.

While justice is something Valentino holds close to her heart, she has also found it within her heart to forgive.

“One of the things I struggled with is whoever did this to my sister, while I want my day in court and I want to see them held accountable, I think within our own hearts there has to be an ability to understand and be able to forgive for ourselves as well as our person and so I don’t want to be this person who walks around with a lot of anger and so that has been something that I’ve thought about a lot these past 15 years,” Valentino said.

Valentino held a Facebook live event tonight to bring attention to the case and encourage others to love, support, and forgive people in their own lives.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: N.C. Gov. addresses state recommendations after new...
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Detectives charged 46-year-old Robert Barringer with three counts of assault with deadly weapon...
CMPD: Fired employee accused of robbing business, shooting three employees in northeast Charlotte
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
22-year-old Shelby native Johnathan Tate Jr. took three bullets to the head during a violent...
‘It’s amazing what God can do’: Mother speaks after son survives three bullets to head in Gastonia, N.C. shooting

Latest News

Eric James Harmon
SC deputies: Man accused of setting fire that killed mom
Oklahoma Republican Party
Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews
Generic photo of an ambulance.
CMPD: Man found shot in hotel room, investigation underway
Health officials in Austin, Texas, issued a dire warning on Friday: There are only about 16...
Austin health officials warn there are 16 staffed ICU beds left for 2.3 million residents as COVID cases surge
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van