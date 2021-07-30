Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Carolinas?
As the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow in North Carolina, state health leaders are urging you to get tested for COVID-19 if you think you are sick.
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Delta variant is also another primary cause for concern among medical and health leaders.
With the ability to spread much easier than the standard COVID-19 virus, medical experts are warning people to follow state and local health protocols.
- If you are looking for a way to get a COVID-19 test in North Carolina, you can find that information here.
- If you are looking for a way to get a COVID-19 test in South Carolina, you can find that information here.
