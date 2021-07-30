NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Carolinas?

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow in North Carolina, state health leaders are urging you to get tested for COVID-19 if you think you are sick.
By Chandler Morgan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the numbers of COVID-19 cases grow in North Carolina, state health leaders are urging you to get tested for COVID-19 if you think you are sick.

The Delta variant is also another primary cause for concern among medical and health leaders.

With the ability to spread much easier than the standard COVID-19 virus, medical experts are warning people to follow state and local health protocols.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: N.C. Gov. addresses state recommendations after new...
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
After review by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were identified...
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte, identified as 78-year-old man missing since August 2020
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations

Latest News

The event dubbed ‘24 Hours of Booty’ is a fundraising event for organizations that help people...
24 Hours of Booty on, other Charlotte race organizers prepare back-up plans at COVID-19 trends worsen
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina records almost 1,400 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be considering masking requirements in a special meeting...
CMS Board to require all students, staff to wear masks