Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children

Police say the Jerome's two children witnessed the strike, but were not hurt.
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia family’s vacation turned tragic when a couple was struck by lightning on the beach in Florida in front of their children.

According to the couples’ church, the man is dead and his wife is still recovering.

Officials say Brent and Kristen Jerome were in ankle deep water on Sanibel Island beach when they were struck.

Sanibel, Florida police say, the Jerome’s two children witnessed the strike, but the kids were not hurt.

Police responded to the scene and found bystanders performing CPR. The couple was taken to a Florida hospital where Brent later died.

Back home in Columbia neighbors are remembering Brent by flying the flag of his favorite team, the Wisconsin badgers, while also grieving the loss of their friend.

“It’s grief like I have never had to deal with before. It affects you in the weirdest ways. It’s gonna happen for a long time. He was a part of the crew and he’s just not there anymore. It’s gonna be hard,” said Erik Carlson, a neighbor.

The couples’ church is collecting donations for the family.

