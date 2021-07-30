NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Temps gradually fall, rain chances gradually rise

First Alert Weather: An Air Quality Warning in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties until 8 p.m.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring the last of the real high heat.

  • Last day of brutal heat
  • Heat Index above 100 degrees
  • Storm chance comes up

High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 90s again with heat index values topping out well above 100 degrees for several afternoon hours.

On top of excessive heat, there is an Air Quality Warning in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties until 8 p.m.

If you can limit your time outside, it would be a good idea. If you can’t, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

A cool front approaches from the north late today, so we’ll start to see some changes for the weekend.

There may be a gusty thunderstorm late today around the Piedmont, but rain chances dry up on Saturday, which is good news if you have outdoor plans. Afternoon readings are forecast to back off to the low 90s on Saturday, the start of a gradual cooling trend.

Rain chances improve late on Sunday as the temperature tops out near the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Rainfall chance
Rainfall chance(First Alert Weather)

Temperatures drop further and rain chances increase next week as a slow-moving front lumbers across the Carolinas. After this week’s intense heat, we will get to spend much of next week in the 80s, a little below average for early August.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: N.C. Gov. addresses state recommendations after new...
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
After review by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were identified...
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte, identified as 78-year-old man missing since August 2020
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Newly-reported COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in North Carolina for first time since February

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Temps gradually fall, rain chances gradually rise
First Alert Weather: Temps gradually fall, rain chances gradually rise
Dangerous heat to ramp up one more day!
Dangerous heat to ramp up one more day!
Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast
Dangerous heat to ramp up one more day!
WBTV's Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast
WBTV's Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast