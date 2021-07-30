Temps gradually fall, rain chances gradually rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring the last of the real high heat.

Last day of brutal heat

Heat Index above 100 degrees

Storm chance comes up

High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 90s again with heat index values topping out well above 100 degrees for several afternoon hours.

On top of excessive heat, there is an Air Quality Warning in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties until 8 p.m.

If you can limit your time outside, it would be a good idea. If you can’t, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

BIG CHANGE: Another scorcher around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area today but this is the last of the very high heat. Next week brings highs in the 80s, actually a little below the early-August average. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lqp78AsNY9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 30, 2021

A cool front approaches from the north late today, so we’ll start to see some changes for the weekend.

There may be a gusty thunderstorm late today around the Piedmont, but rain chances dry up on Saturday, which is good news if you have outdoor plans. Afternoon readings are forecast to back off to the low 90s on Saturday, the start of a gradual cooling trend.

Rain chances improve late on Sunday as the temperature tops out near the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Rainfall chance (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures drop further and rain chances increase next week as a slow-moving front lumbers across the Carolinas. After this week’s intense heat, we will get to spend much of next week in the 80s, a little below average for early August.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

