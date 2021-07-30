Surge in COVID numbers leading to more testing as vaccination push continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The surge in coronavirus cases has lead to more people getting tested in recent days.

At StarMed Family & Urgent Care on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte, the parking lot was filled with people looking to get tested and vaccinated.

Regina Funderburk waited in line to get vaccinated.

“First reason I came is because I have three grandkids with corona right now. I feel like...I need to do it,” she said.

According to state numbers, 56 percent of those vaccinated are in people 50 years old and older.

People ages 25 to 49 make up the second-largest percentage. Just seven percent of those vaccinated are in people younger than 24 years old.

With jam-packed COVID testing at StarMed, at Oakhurst Pharmacy in east Charlotte also had a similar story.

“What has been not surprising, but you know a little alarming is that a good many of the children have come back with positive test results and even though they seem to feel fine, they’ve been tested because either their parents sick or maybe one of their siblings are sick or maybe your friend at a pool party or birthday party,” said owner Greg Deese.

He says with back-to-school and fall season, people have been asking to get tested.

“It has been more and more people asking about, you know, will I be able to come here for a test if my child...if my child’s school requires it or if I just want to make sure that they are well when back to school starts,” Deese said. “So we are starting to see an uptick in testing around the back to school piece, and you know the fall time.”

Deese says he has gone from ordering tests monthly to now, “having to order pretty much every week.”

“Now unfortunately, usually every day I have three or four people testing positive as I did today and yesterday,” he added.

