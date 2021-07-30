NC DHHS Flu
Road work continuing nightly in downtown Salisbury

Two more weeks of work expected
The project is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Work crews have been on the job nightly this week in downtown Salisbury to get the streets ready for repaving and reconfiguring by the state DOT according to the Downtown Main Street plan.

Crews have been saw cutting and digging a 30-inch trench in order to place traffic signal conduit (pipe that house wiring) at various downtown intersections along Main and Innes Streets.

The work is being done at night to minimize the disruption to downtown businesses during work hours, and allow a better flow of daytime traffic. Residents who live in the downtown area will experience some overnight construction noise.

The Downtown Main Street plan was approved by City Council in March. The plan was brought forth when NCDOT announced the upcoming road resurfacing plan. Once completed, the resurfacing project will reduce the four-lane Main Street to three lanes, include a protected left turn from Main to Innes Street, and provide enhanced parking at 45 degree angles from 30 degrees. The overall Downtown Main Street plan, once completed, is expected to provide enhanced pedestrian access and further beautify the downtown corridor.

Road closures will vary between full closures with detours or single lane closures. Signage will be posted. The project is weather

For more information, contact the City of Salisbury Engineering Department at 704-638-5200, visit salisburync.gov or email wbrin@salisburync.gov.

