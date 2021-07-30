Publix requiring all employees to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status

(WBTV) - Publix is requiring all of its employees to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The requirement comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended people in areas of substantial or high-transmission risk wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The company says effective Aug. 2, all Publix associates, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location.

“We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from the company read.

Store officials say customers and employees should remain physically distanced from others while inside any Publix store.

