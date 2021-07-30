Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Good Pharmacy

This article has 68 words, and a read time of 20 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that took place at Good Pharmacy.

Officers responded to 1237 Ebenezer Road at 3:36 p.m. Thursday for an armed robbery.

According to witnesses, two masked men robbed the pharmacy with firearms, took property and medications, and left in a red sedan.

There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.

