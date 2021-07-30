Officers looking for suspect in hit-and-run on I-77 South

This article has 129 words, and a read time of 30 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the person who struck a pedestrian on I-77 South without stopping.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call for service just before 9 p.m. July 25 near the Tyvola Road exit.

The initial report was a sideswipe property damage only collision between two vehicles going south. Both drivers pulled off on the right shoulder.

One driver got out of her vehicle and walked to the other to talk about the accident. She was standing close to the road on the driver’s side of the vehicle and then struck by another passing vehicle.

The driver did not stop after hitting her.

She was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

There is no video footage of the wreck.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.