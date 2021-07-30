NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officers looking for suspect in hit-and-run on I-77 South

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 129 words, and a read time of 30 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the person who struck a pedestrian on I-77 South without stopping.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call for service just before 9 p.m. July 25 near the Tyvola Road exit.

The initial report was a sideswipe property damage only collision between two vehicles going south. Both drivers pulled off on the right shoulder.

One driver got out of her vehicle and walked to the other to talk about the accident. She was standing close to the road on the driver’s side of the vehicle and then struck by another passing vehicle.

The driver did not stop after hitting her.

She was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

There is no video footage of the wreck.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: N.C. Gov. addresses state recommendations after new...
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
After review by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were identified...
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte, identified as 78-year-old man missing since August 2020
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations

Latest News

Suspect in Charlotte murder arrested in Rock Hill, S.C.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina records almost 1,400 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
The robbery happened close to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police: Man robs convenience store, ends up with only pack of cigarettes