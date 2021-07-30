NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: N.C. Gov. addresses state recommendations after new...
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
After review by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were identified...
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte, identified as 78-year-old man missing since August 2020
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations

Latest News

Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus
The event dubbed ‘24 Hours of Booty’ is a fundraising event for organizations that help people...
24 Hours of Booty on, other Charlotte race organizers prepare back-up plans at COVID-19 trends worsen
The university says vaccines are key to providing students with in-person instruction, a robust...
Unvaccinated App State students could be subject to regular COVID-19 testing throughout semester
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters