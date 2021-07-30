Kannapolis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug, firearm charges

This article has 409 words, and a read time of 2 minutes and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison on drug and firearm charges.

Martin William Luther Hamilton was found guilty of distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, the Kannapolis Police Department received information from a confidential source that Hamilton was storing narcotics and firearms at his apartment at the Vibe at Kellswater Apartment Homes in Kannapolis.

Investigators conducted surveillance and a subsequent trash pull from Hamilton’s apartment complex in February 2020 after observing him discarding two trash bags from his truck into a public trash compactor. Contents of the bags later tested positive for traces of cocaine, prompting the investigators to obtain search warrants for Hamilton’s truck and apartment.

Search warrants were executed Feb. 13, 2020. A search of the apartment yielded large quantities of suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, and suspected cocaine hydrochloride, as well as a small amount of marihuana, numerous prescription pills, and supplies commonly used in the manufacturing of crack cocaine.

A large amount of U.S. currency and a Glock .40 caliber firearm were also located in the apartment.

The suspected heroin and cocaine were sent to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Laboratories and Scientific Services Directorate in Savannah, Georgia, which later confirmed that various quantities of the substances contained fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, benzocaine, cocaine hydrochloride or mixtures thereof.

Hamilton, 38, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base, one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Hamilton pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2020 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Hamilton was a convicted felon at the time of these offenses, having been convicted of accessory after the fact to second degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to Kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, common law robbery, second degree kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2011 in the Superior Court of Cabarrus County.

The court determined at sentencing that Hamilton was an armed career criminal.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, United States District Judge Loretta C. Biggs ordered Hamilton to serve five years of supervised release and to pay a $200 special assessment to the United States.

