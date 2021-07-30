Huntersville wreck seriously injures one, shuts down road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious wreck shut down Asbury Chapel Road at Asbury Drive in Huntersville this morning and left one person injured.

Huntersville Police Department first reported the road closure at 7 a.m.

🚨CRASH - ROAD CLOSURE🚨 Asbury Chapel Rd. at Asbury Dr. is shut down in both directions due to a serious traffic crash. Please seek alternate routes and watch for emergency personnel. #TrafficCrash #RoadClosure #HuntersvillePD — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) July 30, 2021

Huntersville Fire Department stations 1 and 3 performed an extrication to free an entrapped person from the car. At least one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital by Medic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

