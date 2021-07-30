NC DHHS Flu
Gov. DeSantis signs Executive Order barring local school districts from mandating masks

Charleston County students learning in a classroom.
Charleston County students learning in a classroom.(Live 5)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an Executive Order that bars local school districts in the state from mandating masks be worn by both teachers and students in the classroom.

In a press release, the Governor’s Office says Executive Order 21-175 is “In response to several Florida school boards considering or implementing mask mandates in their schools after the Biden Administration issued unscientific and inconsistent recommendations that school-aged children wear masks.”

“...within four weeks, virtually all public schools across Florida will be underway; therefore immediate action is needed to protect the fundamental right of parents to make health and educational decisions for their children...” the Executive Order states. “We should protect the freedoms and statutory rights of students and parents by resting with the parent’s decision whether their children should wear masks in school.”

You can read the Executive Order, in full, below or by clicking here.

Earlier this week, Gadsden County Schools announced teachers and students would be required to wear masks when school returns next month.

