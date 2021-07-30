Dangerous heat to ramp up one more day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dangerous heat will rear its ugly head again on Friday as heat index values will approach 105 degrees by late afternoon.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Dangerous Heat Through Friday

Unhealthy Air Quality

Improving Conditions Next Week

Along with it, another air quality alert will be in effect for elevated ozone levels.

Eric Thomas Thursday evening forecast (WBTV)

It all boils down to limiting your outdoor exposure if possible, especially the very young, the elderly and anyone with respiratory issues.

There is good news as temperatures will gradually back off over the weekend and that downward trend will continue next week with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-80s!

Part of that trend is due to more clouds and better chances of rain next week. The rain will not only cool things off, but also cleanse the atmosphere of both the ozone and the smoke still arriving from the wildfires out west.

Bottom line, exercise caution if working or playing outside on Friday.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

