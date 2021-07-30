NC DHHS Flu
3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home

By Rachael Thomas, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night, KSLA reported.

Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male.

The call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for a home. Police said more than 25 shots were fired.

The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)

No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time; however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified.

No arrests have been made.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook, urging the community to step up.

“It is time for the community to step up and take action. Short staffed MPD Officers patrol high crime areas, but are only as successful as their staffing limitations allow,” the police association said. “They need the public to speak out and report these dangerous criminals. They need qualified individuals to fill their ranks.”

Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

