Vaccination clinics being offered in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Next Tuesday and Thursday, Rowan County Public Health will begin offering COVID vaccination clinics at West Rowan Elementary School from 12 to 3 pm and the Wallace Educational Forum from 10 am to 2 pm, respectively. These clinics are for anyone, but the Health Department hopes local students and teachers will take advantage of this service with the beginning of school less than one month away.

Please note that the Pfizer vaccine will be given at both of these clinics, which is safe for anyone twelve years old and older. It is also important to note that the Pfizer vaccine does require two vaccines to be considered fully vaccinated, so we ask that you plan accordingly.

West Rowan Elementary School Tuesday, August 3rd; 12 to 3 pm Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Tuesday, August 24th; 2 to 5 pm

Wallace Educational Forum (Clinic will be targeting teachers)Thursday, August 5th; 10 am to 2 pm Return Date for 2nd Vaccination: Friday, August 27th; 2 to 5 pm

If you and/or your child still needs to get a COVID vaccine and next week’s school-targeted clinics do not work for your schedule, please feel free to to visit the CDC’s vaccine finder.

Here, you will find a number of local agencies/businesses that are offering COVID vaccines in Rowan County, such as:

Novant Health at the J. F. Hurley YMCA; Walk-ins are accepted Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 am – 5 pm

Larger chain pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens

Grocery Stores: Walmart, Food Lion (Salisbury and China Grove), Sam’s Club

Local pharmacies: Moose Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, and Cannon Pharmacy

Provider offices: Rowan County Public Health, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med, and Salisbury Pediatric (only for established patients)

To find out more information about which vaccines are being offered and when they are being offered, please contact the agency/business directly. It is important to know that when seeking out a COVID vaccine for your child, any child younger than 12 is not yet currently eligible to receive a vaccine. However, if your child is 12 years old and older, they can receive the following vaccines based on their age:

Pfizer Vaccine (age 12+)

Moderna Vaccine (age 18+)

Johnson and Johnson (age 18+)

In closing, please note that Rowan County Public Health is also offering COVID vaccinations in-house on Monday afternoons and Thursday mornings. We are also offering appointments for other required immunizations and well-child check-ups on Tuesday afternoons and Friday mornings, as well. If you and/or your child need of any of these services, please call 704-216-8837 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.