‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper stepped to the podium Thursday to discuss his recommendations as COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks.

On Thursday, North Carolina reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, its most since February, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country.

The governor urges masks to be worn indoors in counties that deem to most at-risk of COVID-19 transmission spread, which, according to state health officials, is 80 percent of the counties in North Carolina.

Cooper added that schools should require their students to wear masks in schools, aligning with the CDC’s new recommendations.

This week, the CDC updated its guidance, and we are recommending people in North Carolina follow these health protocols. The first relates to schools. In accordance with the CDC, we recommend that all K-12 schools require masks for all their students and teachers.

Cooper addressed the apparent frustration by those who have been vaccinated and have worn masks all along, and how vaccinations continue to be the way out of this COVID-19 pandemic.

I know hearing these messages is alarming. Everyone hoped we’d be past this by now, including me. But until more people get vaccinated, this is the reality we must confront. We’ll continue to battle this pandemic by increasing vaccination rates. This is our only way out of this.

State health officials say that of all the people who are eligible to be vaccinated in North Carolina, 55 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

So where does that leave us? Why are we reverting back to mask recommendations?

People who are unvaccinated make up most all of our cases where people are getting sick and hospitalized. The Delta variant of COVID is even more contagious to those who are not vaccinated. It doesn’t matter your age or race. If you are not vaccinated, you are at great risk.

Cooper understands people who have been following directions are getting frustrated by those who are not vaccinated, and by needing to continue wearing masks.

One thing I do know is that many vaccinated people are frustrated and mad. You’ve been doing your part – first with masks and distancing and then with getting your shot. Thank you for stepping up to do the right thing for yourself and your community.

The governor is asking those who have been vaccinated to press those who haven’t been vaccinated to get the shot.

I would ask you to step up once more and channel that frustration toward pushing your unvaccinated family and friends to do the right thing and get the shot. You may be the most important messengers we have.

Cooper announced on Thursday that the way to beat the virus is by having everyone vaccinated.

Until more people get the vaccine, we will continue living with the very real threat of serious disease, and we will continue to see more dangerous and contagious variants like Delta.

What’s the bottom line? It’s simple – get a vaccine now. It will protect you & prevent future variants like Delta that could emerge to threaten our health and economic recovery. Do it for yourself. Do it for your family. Do it for kids under 12 who can’t get one yet. Do it today.

Cooper issued a new Executive Order that directs state government cabinet agencies to verify whether their employees are vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees will be tested at least once a week and required to wear a mask.

The governor is also strongly urging other state government agencies and private businesses to, at a minimum, do the same.

In North Carolina, we are issuing a new Executive Order and guidance aimed at slowing the spread among the unvaccinated and encouraging more people to get their shots.

We are at a crossroads in this pandemic and we need the private sector to help us increase vaccine rates. Right now, being a good corporate citizen means getting your people vaccinated. Our economy depends on it.

