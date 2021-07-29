NC DHHS Flu
‘Vaccinated people are frustrated and mad’: What did N.C. Gov. Cooper say about state’s COVID-19 recommendations?

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper stepped to the podium Thursday to discuss his recommendations as COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks.

On Thursday, North Carolina reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, its most since February, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country.

‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties

The governor urges masks to be worn indoors in counties that deem to most at-risk of COVID-19 transmission spread, which, according to state health officials, is 80 percent of the counties in North Carolina.

Cooper added that schools should require their students to wear masks in schools, aligning with the CDC’s new recommendations.

Cooper addressed the apparent frustration by those who have been vaccinated and have worn masks all along, and how vaccinations continue to be the way out of this COVID-19 pandemic.

State health officials say that of all the people who are eligible to be vaccinated in North Carolina, 55 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

So where does that leave us? Why are we reverting back to mask recommendations?

Cooper understands people who have been following directions are getting frustrated by those who are not vaccinated, and by needing to continue wearing masks.

The governor is asking those who have been vaccinated to press those who haven’t been vaccinated to get the shot.

Cooper announced on Thursday that the way to beat the virus is by having everyone vaccinated.

Cooper issued a new Executive Order that directs state government cabinet agencies to verify whether their employees are vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees will be tested at least once a week and required to wear a mask.

The governor is also strongly urging other state government agencies and private businesses to, at a minimum, do the same.

