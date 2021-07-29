Unvaccinated App State students could be subject to regular COVID-19 testing throughout semester

NC DHHS Flu
The university says vaccines are key to providing students with in-person instruction, a robust on-campus experience and a safe on-campus work environment for employees.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some unvaccinated students at Appalachian State University could be subject to regular COVID-19 testing throughout the fall semester, according to new information from the school.

On Thursday, App State posted a COVID-19 update stating that vaccines are key to providing students with in-person instruction, a robust on-campus experience and a safe on-campus work environment for employees.

Although the university cannot unilaterally mandate vaccines for employees or students, officials say App State’s vaccination clinic is part of North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan for rural areas.

Officials say fully vaccinated students and employees should submit their vaccination status as soon as possible, and that students who live in residence halls are required to do so before move-in.

If a student is not yet fully vaccinated, officials say they can volunteer their status as soon as they have received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. Officials say this information will be kept confidential and will be used only to inform university-wide safety protocols.

According to the update, students who live in residence halls must provide their COVID-19 vaccine status as part of their vaccine records via their MedPortal account prior to move-in.

If a student is not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at the time of move-in, they must provide documentation of negative COVID-19 test results, and be required to take additional COVID-19 tests prior to move-in.

The school says unvaccinated students will also be subject to regular COVID-19 testing throughout the semester.

Officials say App State will continue wastewater testing in residence halls to help with COVID-19 early detection and rapid response.

App State is strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university’s update also dived into other topics including:

  • Updated CDC recommendations for fully vaccinated people
  • Vaccine data and statewide updates
  • Face coverings
  • Returning to on-campus work
  • Campus operations

To read more of App State’s COVID-19 update, click here.

