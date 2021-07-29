NC DHHS Flu
UNC Charlotte requires everyone to wear masks indoors on campus

School officials say this decision is made in consideration of the rising cases of COVID-19, including the high rate of transmission in Mecklenburg County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte is requiring everyone on their campus to wear masks indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The university says this decision comes to align with the most recent recommendation from the CDC and in consultation with UNC System and public health officials.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces on the campus of UNC Charlotte effective Monday, Aug. 2.

School officials say this decision is made in consideration of the rising cases of COVID-19, including the high rate of transmission in Mecklenburg County per the CDC, and for the safety of the campus community.

Officials continued with more information about this new requirement:

  • This requirement is for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.
  • It applies to all spaces, including Atkins Library, dining halls, recreational facilities, common spaces and residence halls.
  • The only exceptions to this requirement are when students are in their personal residence hall rooms or when employees are in their personal offices.
  • The change in face-covering requirements does not affect the University’s plans for a return to full operations this fall, including face-to-face instruction.
  • This change does not affect the expectation of the return to on-campus work for University employees.

School leaders say they will continue to assess the situation closely and provide updates to the campus community.

More information about what to expect for the fall semester with testing, face-covering requirements and other safety protocols will be shared by Wednesday, Aug. 4.

