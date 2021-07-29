Survey: Half of vaccinated N.C. residents will stay away from unvaccinated friends, colleagues

This story has 310 words with an estimated reading time of 1 minute, 33 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent survey indicates that half of vaccinated North Carolina residents will stay away from their friends and colleagues who haven’t been vaccinated.

The poll was conducted with the purpose of finding out if the gap between unvaccinated and vaccinated people would impact social habits, particularly in terms of coming into contact with others.

In the survey conducted by biotechnical products distribution company MyBioSource.com, more than half (59 percent) of vaccinated North Carolina residents said that going forward, they would be avoiding contact with friends and colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

This is compared to a national average of 48 percent.

Across the country, this figure was found to be highest in Maryland, with 65 percent of Maryland residents saying they will avoid mixing with non-vaccinated people once lockdowns are fully lifted.

View results across America with the interactive map below.

The survey found that 40 percent of people who have been vaccinated would be prepared to pause friendships if they discovered some friends refused to be vaccinated.

According to the survey, 46 percent of people think public venues, such as gyms, movie theaters and concerts, should have separate opening hours for unvaccinated and vaccinated people.

North Carolina’s top health leaders said after months of decline, North Carolina is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 spread among those who are unvaccinated.

“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 94 percent of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated. The department also says that people who are unvaccinated are at risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant.

