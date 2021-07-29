NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Students adapt wheelchair to allow teacher’s husband to take baby for a walk after brain surgery

The students designed a life-changing invention for Jeremy, who is now able to enjoy the simple pleasure of taking a stroll with his family.
By CHIP REID | CBS News
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - When Phoenix King was born four months ago, his parents Jeremy and Chelsie faced a difficult road ahead. Jeremy had brain surgery three years ago to remove a brain tumor, Chelsie said, which left him with what she described as “some physical challenges and physical disabilities.”

One big question: How could Jeremy safely take Phoenix for a walk?

Chelsie, a teacher at Bullis School, a private school in Potomac, Maryland, reached out to the head of the school’s technology lab Matt Zigler. He then presented the challenge to his students — including Jacob Zlotnitsky and Ibenka Espinoza, both of whom hope to study astrophysics in college.

The students designed a life-changing invention for Jeremy, who is now able to enjoy the simple pleasure of taking a stroll with his family.

Prototypes for the WheeStroll, as they call it, were made using a 3D printer. The students designed custom brackets and shaped aluminum maker pipe to secure the wheelchair and stroller together.

“I think they dumped a bunch of cinderblocks in it and actually weight-tested it at the school a couple times, which I think the kids were really into,” Chelsie said of the design.

Their design won two international design awards — and for Jeremy, it’s a godsend. “I never thought I’d be able to do something like this safely,” he said. “I feel wonderful. I feel ecstatic.”

Zlotnitsky said “seeing the smiles on their faces” was the best part about coming up with the successful design.

“The relief that, oof, it worked,” added Espinoza.

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.
Brianna Phifer (left) and J'Kaiya McClendon (right) were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Charlotte culinary school has solution to poverty
Charlotte culinary school has solution to poverty
The neighbors may seem like unlikely friends, but during the pandemic, they formed a unique...
A 99-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy formed an unlikely friendship across their fence during the pandemic
Officer delivers ice cream to child
‘Her face glowed’: Local child calls 911 wanting ice cream, police officer delivers
Web Extra Links