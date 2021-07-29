Service for slain retired Rock Hill police officer is Thursday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A memorial service will be held Thursday in remembrance of a retired Rock Hill police officer killed last week.

The funeral service for Lt. Larry Vaughan, which will include a Rock Hill Police Department honor guard, is set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Rock Hill. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

The service will be live-streamed online on the church’s website at www.fbcrockhill.org.

Vaughan, 54, was found dead at his apartment in downtown Rock Hill last Friday after he was assaulted, according to the York County Coroner and York County Sheriff’s Office.

York County sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Chester County deputy, Evan Robert Hawthorne, 27, for murder late Friday. Hawthorne remains in the York County jail without bail pending trial.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THURSDAY’S SERVICE

Officials expect heavy traffic near First Baptist Church on Dave Lyle Boulevard and other streets nearby. Hundreds of police officers from York, Chester, and Lancaster counties are expected at the service. Officials also expect a large police presence of officers from other agencies from both Carolinas.

Vaughan, known as “LV,” retired in September after 30 years with the police department in Rock Hill. His death stunned not just people in law enforcement, but many in the community.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and police chief Chris Watts have issued statements praising Vaughan’s dedication to the community and its residents since Vaughan was killed.

Police, city and community leaders are expected at the memorial service Thursday.

Vaughan started on patrol and worked his way up to SWAT commander, supervisor of detectives and other top roles in the department. Vaughan also trained many of Rock Hill’s officers in patrol, driving, firearms and other tactics.

In the community, Vaughan was well known for his active role in Rock Hill civic functions such as Come-See-Me, Christmasville and other public events.

