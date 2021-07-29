NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury Community Resource Fair offers one-stop assistance for Rowan County parents, students

Local non-profit organizations and businesses will be on hand to speak to residents about...
Local non-profit organizations and businesses will be on hand to speak to residents about support services offered.(City of Salisbury)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County parents, caregivers and students are invited to the bi-annual 2021 Back-to-School Community Resource Fair, Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. MLK, Jr. Ave. Local non-profit organizations and businesses will be on hand to speak to residents about support services offered.

Each summer and winter the Resource Fair brings together local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families as students head back to school. Information on senior services also is available. The Human Relations Council is a lead partner in this biannual event.

While last year’s event was a drive-thru format, the 2021 event will be held in-person in the Civic Center parking lot. The event will move indoors if rain is forecasted.

This year students will receive backpacks with school supplies listed on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools website. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Backpacks will be provided while supplies last.

For more information on the Back-to-School Community Resource Fair, please contact Anne Little, human relations manager at anne.little@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5218.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths
The accident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday on W. Innes St.
Police: Naked driver crashes into building at Salisbury business
Brianna Phifer (left) and J'Kaiya McClendon (right) were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
Stasney pleaded guilty today to wire fraud for executing a fraudulent auto loan scheme to...
Former used car dealership owner pleaded guilty in fraud scheme

Latest News

Featuring Felipe Edmiston & Claire Talley
07.29.21: NOON / Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte
The university says vaccines are key to providing students with in-person instruction, a robust...
Unvaccinated App State students could be subject to regular COVID-19 testing throughout semester
If you know someone in need, here is a list of all of the cooling stations, spray grounds, and...
LIST: Cooling stations, spray grounds, and pools around Charlotte to help beat heat
The Pfizer vaccine will be given at both of these clinics.
Vaccination clinics being offered in Rowan-Salisbury Schools
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be considering masking requirements in a special meeting...
CMS Board to vote Friday on superintendent’s recommendation to require all students, staff to wear masks