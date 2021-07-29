Salisbury Community Resource Fair offers one-stop assistance for Rowan County parents, students

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County parents, caregivers and students are invited to the bi-annual 2021 Back-to-School Community Resource Fair, Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. MLK, Jr. Ave. Local non-profit organizations and businesses will be on hand to speak to residents about support services offered.

Each summer and winter the Resource Fair brings together local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families as students head back to school. Information on senior services also is available. The Human Relations Council is a lead partner in this biannual event.

While last year’s event was a drive-thru format, the 2021 event will be held in-person in the Civic Center parking lot. The event will move indoors if rain is forecasted.

This year students will receive backpacks with school supplies listed on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools website. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Backpacks will be provided while supplies last.

For more information on the Back-to-School Community Resource Fair, please contact Anne Little, human relations manager at anne.little@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5218.

