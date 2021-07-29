NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: N.C. man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a man with ethnic intimidation after he placed stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Cary Police Capt. John Reeves arrested 60-year-old John Kantz on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants.

The stickers read “I love white people” with a heart replacing the word “love.”

According to police, the incidents occurred on Saturday.

Reeves didn’t say whether there were additional suspects. Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.
Brianna Phifer (left) and J'Kaiya McClendon (right) were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

‘Not ready to issue a mandate’: Mecklenburg Co. health leaders still urge mask-wearing...
‘Not ready to issue a mandate’: Mecklenburg Co. health leaders still urge mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status
North Carolina woman charged after 4-year-old shoots self
Keeping your pets cool in the hot summer sun
Keeping your pets cool in the hot summer sun
Service for slain retired Rock Hill police officer is Thursday
Service for slain retired Rock Hill police officer is Thursday