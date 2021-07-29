Police classify deadly stabbing in south Charlotte as justified homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say the deadly July stabbing in south Charlotte was a justified homicide.

On July 11, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon on Doris Avenue.

Police say they found 69-year-old Calvin Hilton had been stabbed. MEDIC pronounced him dead on scene.

On July 29, CMPD detectives classified this case as a justified homicide.

CMPD said the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

