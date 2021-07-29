North Rowan National Night Out is a great night to meet neighbors

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Towns of Spencer and East Spencer are hosting a National Night Out celebration for the entire North Rowan community on Tuesday, August 3. All are invited to the Park Plaza (located at Salisbury Avenue and Fifth Street) in Spencer for free food and drinks, educational materials, and entertainment from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The Towns of Spencer and East Spencer are hosting this event with support from Cheerwine, Food Lion, Harwood Signs, The Konnected Foundation, LGFCU, and Miller Davis.

Free Hot dogs and fixings are being provided by Whosoever Will Let Them Come Ministries.

The NC Transportation Museum is partnering with the Towns to facilitate hayrides through the Spencer Shops State Historic Site. Other event highlights include impaired driving and seat belt/crash simulators, emergency vehicle displays, booths featuring child safety information, and much more.

Find out more at spencernc.gov

Local NNO Sponsor LGFCU will provide free secure document shredding in the Park Plaza lot from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5. See attached flyer for more details.

