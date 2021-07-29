NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina woman charged after 4-year-old shoots self

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a North Carolina woman with child abuse after her unattended 4-year-old boy picked up a gun while she drank and smoked marijuana and shot himself in the head.

News outlets report High Point police say 29-year-old Jasmine E. Fagan of High Point is charged with felony child abuse.

According to police, Fagan and several other adults were at a home Sunday night when the 4-year-old found a firearm under a couch cushion in the living room and shot himself in the head. He died at a local hospital.

Fagan is jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

