North Carolina woman charged after 4-year-old shoots self

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a North Carolina woman with child abuse after her unattended 4-year-old boy picked up a gun while she drank and smoked marijuana and shot himself in the head.

News outlets report High Point police say 29-year-old Jasmine E. Fagan of High Point is charged with felony child abuse.

According to police, Fagan and several other adults were at a home Sunday night when the 4-year-old found a firearm under a couch cushion in the living room and shot himself in the head. He died at a local hospital.

Fagan is jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

