North Carolina woman charged after 4-year-old shoots self
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a North Carolina woman with child abuse after her unattended 4-year-old boy picked up a gun while she drank and smoked marijuana and shot himself in the head.
News outlets report High Point police say 29-year-old Jasmine E. Fagan of High Point is charged with felony child abuse.
According to police, Fagan and several other adults were at a home Sunday night when the 4-year-old found a firearm under a couch cushion in the living room and shot himself in the head. He died at a local hospital.
Fagan is jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.