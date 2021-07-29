NC DHHS Flu
N.C. governor to speak after CDC recommends everyone to wear masks indoors in certain areas, schools

As the CDC has reversed course, North Carolina residents are anxious to hear what the governor has to say.
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is speaking Thursday after the CDC recommended that even more people should be wearing masks indoors on a daily basis as COVID-19 cases rise and the Delta variant poses a risk to millions of Americans.

In a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. in Raleigh, Gov. Cooper is expected to address the topic of mask-wearing and what are the best practices for North Carolina residents going forward.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors in places of high transmission of COVID-19.

The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. That includes 60 percent of U.S. counties, officials said.

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Some areas in North Carolina, including Mecklenburg County, fall into a category of an area with a high level of transmission.

But Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said she would not be putting a mask mandate in place for now, even though she supports the CDC’s recommendation and strongly encourages people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors.

“Individuals are getting milder cases, so vaccinations are working,” Harris said. “However, those individuals, if have a breakthrough case, they may still be spreading the virus. That’s one of the reasons we are asking them to wear masks.”

‘Not ready to issue a mandate’: Mecklenburg Co. health leaders still urge mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status

Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

This has been a hot topic around the country and locally as multiple counties are voting on whether to require masks indoors or make it optional on whether students choose to wear a mask or not in the classroom.

Gov. Cooper has already issued guidance that schools with students in kindergarten through eighth grade should require all children and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school

The governor also said schools with students in 9th through 12th grades should ensure that anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, including students, wear a mask indoors.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have a special meeting on Friday morning to talk about whether or not they will require masks in schools. Several other school districts in our area have already had these meetings.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to consider masking requirements in Friday morning special meeting

Gibbie Harris also agreed with the CDC in this regard when it comes to schools.

She provided a recommendation to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that all students and staff wear masks in schools, especially those between kindergarten and 8th-grade.

In May, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements.

The governor kept mandatory indoor mask requirements in place on public transportation, in child care, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

Gov. Cooper lifts all N.C.’s mandatory capacity, gathering & social distancing requirements

Now as the CDC has reversed course where they originally said vaccinated people didn’t need a mask indoors, North Carolina residents are anxious to hear what the governor has to say.

