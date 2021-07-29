LIST: Cooling stations, spray grounds, and pools around Charlotte to help beat heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Carolinas continue to experience excessive heat, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office is working with Mecklenburg County and area homeless service providers to offer resources in an effort to help keep residents cool.

If you know someone in need, here is a list of all of the cooling stations, spray grounds, and pools around the Charlotte area available through CMEMO.

Cooling Stations

Roof Above will be open and using its Day Services Center to provide a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County.

The Day Services Center is located at 945 N. College Street and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Misting stations, fans, water fountains, chairs, and face coverings are also available.

CATS will provide free transportation to anyone needing transport to the Roof Above Day Services Center location, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and spray ground and pool locations listed below, which are designated as cooling stations.

» Spray Grounds

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

» Pools

The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is open Thursday and Saturday from 11 am – 7 pm.

Cordelia Pool is open Sunday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., with limited capacity.

Double Oaks is located at 2014 Statesville Avenue in Charlotte. The Cordelia Pool is located at 2100 N. Davidson Street in Charlotte.

» Park and Recreation Centers and Senior Centers

Bette Rae Thomas

David B. Waymer

Eastway Regional

Mallard Creek

Ivory/Baker

Revolution Park Sports Academy

Tyvola Senior Center

» Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries

Open to the public from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Here’s additional branch information.

» Free Fans Available

Free fans are also available to individuals aged 60 and older, and those aged 18-59, who receive disability income.

There is a one fan per person limit. Fans are available while supplies last.

You can call the distribution center or pre-register for your fan and schedule a day and time for pick-up by visiting this website.

» According to Mecklenburg County’s announcement, The Department of Social Services (DSS) is also providing fans to individuals ages 60 and older, and those ages 18-59, who receive disability income. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or State ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when receiving a fan. Limited delivery and supplies are available. Fans are limited to one per household. Please call (980) 314-7018 to reserve your fan.

For more information, about cooling stations or other heat-related assistance, you can visit Mecklenburg County’s website to learn more.

