NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

How colors in your home can increase or decrease value

Zillow has released its Paint Color Analysis. It surveyed 1,300 recent and prospective home buyers.
By Jessica Dyer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The right colors in certain rooms of your home could make or break a potential bid.

Zillow has released its Paint Color Analysis. It surveyed 1,300 recent and prospective home buyers. People were shown photos of rooms in homes.

They were asked how interested they’d be in touring that home, if their likelihood of buying it, and what price they were willing to put down.

Here’s what people said:

Go light blue in the bathroom.

People were willing to pay 1.6% more if the bathroom was light blue.

Some good alternatives: Gray, light yellow, and off-white. All of these colors increased someone’s likelihood of touring a home or offering a higher price.

Stick to neutrals in the kitchen and living room.

The top kitchen color is white, and the top living room color is gray.

Some good alternatives: Light yellow, dark red, or dark green in the kitchen. These increased buyer interest.

Light green and light yellow in the living room. Light green increased the offer price.

Paint your bedroom dark blue.

People were willing to offer a higher price when the bedroom wad dark blue.

Some good alternatives: Dark or light neutrals are ideal for a space meant for relaxation.

Zillow says avoid bright yellows, greens, and reds for all rooms.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.
Brianna Phifer (left) and J'Kaiya McClendon (right) were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

How do we handle frustration over wearing masks again?
How do we handle frustration over wearing masks again?
Good Question: Why are some sunglasses bad for your eyes?
Good Question: Why are some sunglasses bad for your eyes?
How do we navigate conversations about vaccines?
How do we navigate conversations about vaccines?
3 Things: How colors in your home can increase or decrease value
3 Things: How colors in your home can increase or decrease value