Hottest weather of the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte reached 95 degrees Wednesday and we’ll be even hotter today. Most neighborhoods outside of the mountains – middle 80s there – will top out in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Hottest temps of the Summer

Heat Index well above 100 degrees

Storm chances stay very low

Rain chances will be low, and the humidity will be high, so the heat index will run well over 100 degrees for at least a couple of hours this afternoon...and Friday will bring more of the same!

On top of excessive heat, there is an Air Quality Warning in effect for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties until 8 p.m.

Air quality warning (First Alert Weather)

If you can limit your time outside, it would be a good idea. If you can’t, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

As a cool front approaches from the north late on Friday, and so we’ll start to see some changes for the weekend. There may be a stray thunderstorm late Friday, but rain chances dry up on Saturday.

Afternoon readings are forecast to back off to the low 90s on Saturday, the start of a gradual cooling trend. Rain chances improve on Sunday as the temperature tops out near the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures drop further and rain chances increase next week as a slow-moving front lumbers across the Carolinas. After this week’s intense heat, we will get to spend the first part of next week in the 80s, a little below average for early August.

Keep cool and have a great day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

