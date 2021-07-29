NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Heat wave ushering out July in the Carolinas

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolinas heatwave got hotter on Thursday as temperatures in the mid-90′s were common.

It’s not unusual for heat to come in July but it’s been a while since people have had to deal with it.

“It’s very, very, hot,” said one woman in Hickory Thursday. 

Many folks were out and about in the morning so they wouldn’t have to deal with afternoon temperatures. 

The local soup kitchen had set up a cooling station for homeless people who needed it.

Salvation Army officials say they had worked on the issue for months to be ready for days like this.

Experts say the key to getting through the heatwave is to stay in the shade or indoors, when possible, and drink plenty of fluids.

A paving crew in Burke County Thursday could not work in the shade but did load up on water and other fluids.

They battled the heat from the sun and the asphalt they were spreading. The paving material is close to 300 degrees when they spread it.

“It’s tough, but we manage,” said Kevin Collins.

They expected to finish the project Thursday evening and then move on to another paving project on Friday, despite the heat.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
Brianna Phifer (left) and J'Kaiya McClendon (right) were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
The accident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday on W. Innes St.
Police: Naked driver crashes into building at Salisbury business

Latest News

Hornets take UConn’s James Bouknight in NBA draft’s first round
Hornets take UConn’s James Bouknight in NBA draft’s first round
The bank is teaming up with the group Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D), the City of Charlotte...
‘Our family is blessed:’ thousands of CMS students get free Chrome Books from Bank of America, partnering organizations
University has provided nearly $6.5 million to assist students financially since March 2020
Johnson C. Smith University to pay off $300K in outstanding balances for many students enrolled during pandemic
The shooting happened on March 14 around 5 p.m. on Delta Lake Drive.
Deadly March shooting in northeast Charlotte classified as justified homicide
Governor Cooper is following CDC guidance, recommending all school districts require masks. The...
CMS teachers preparing for in-person learning, awaiting decision on masks by school board