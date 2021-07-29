Heat wave ushering out July in the Carolinas

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolinas heatwave got hotter on Thursday as temperatures in the mid-90′s were common.

It’s not unusual for heat to come in July but it’s been a while since people have had to deal with it.

“It’s very, very, hot,” said one woman in Hickory Thursday.

Many folks were out and about in the morning so they wouldn’t have to deal with afternoon temperatures.

The local soup kitchen had set up a cooling station for homeless people who needed it.

Salvation Army officials say they had worked on the issue for months to be ready for days like this.

Experts say the key to getting through the heatwave is to stay in the shade or indoors, when possible, and drink plenty of fluids.

A paving crew in Burke County Thursday could not work in the shade but did load up on water and other fluids.

They battled the heat from the sun and the asphalt they were spreading. The paving material is close to 300 degrees when they spread it.

“It’s tough, but we manage,” said Kevin Collins.

They expected to finish the project Thursday evening and then move on to another paving project on Friday, despite the heat.

