NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster sued over termination of federal unemployment benefits

Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s...
Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce over the termination of federal unemployment benefits.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce over the termination of federal unemployment benefits.

The suit does not name the four plaintiffs, saying only that they live in the state and are eligible for one or more of the Pandemic Unemployment Benefits established by the CARES Act.

The suit alleges that as a result of McMaster’s order to state employment officials to stop paying out federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits after June 30, “plaintiffs have each suffered, and will continue to suffer, hardships related to the loss or reduction of their unemployment insurance benefits.”

While the recovery is underway, it is incomplete, the suit states, adding that the number of unemployed South Carolinians in May 2021 wasw approximately 78% higher than it was in Jnauary 2020 before the pandemic began.

The suit details benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, signed into law on March 27 that include:

  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: Available to workers who would not otherwise be eligible for regular unemployment insurance, including self-employed, underemployed, independent contractors and others whose unavailability to inability to work was caused by COVID-19.
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: This benefit provides additional weeks of benefits for workers who exhausted their regular benefits.
  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: This benefit increased the amount of regular unemployment insurance by $600 per week from March 27 through July 31. From Dec. 27, 2020 through Sept. 6, FPUC increases regular UI benefits by $300 per week. Workers who receive PUA and PEUC also reeive an additional $300 per week included in their benefit payments, although this is technically not an FPUC payment.

The suit alleges the funds were appropriated by Congress “to be distributed to eligible South Carolinians through Sept. 6,” and that the costs to states of administering the programs were fully federally funded.

It states that on May 6, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey issued a memo to McMaster on the potential impact of South Carolina “opting-out” of the benefits effective June 27. The suit states the memo estimated such action would result in the loss of the following amounts of federal funding from June 27 through Sept. 4:

That same day, the suit alleges, McMaster directed SCDEW to terminate the state’s participation effective June 30.

“The effect of Defendants’ actions on vulnerable South Carolinians were swift and dramatic,” the suit states. “In the first week after Defendants opted out of Pandemic Unemployment Benefits, the number of South Carolinians receiving unemployment benefits of any kind fell by more than 82%.”

The lawsuit asks the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court to rule that SCDEW is required to secure the federal benefits and that McMaster’s order to opt-out of the federal benefits and Ellzey’s compliance in terminating the benefits were unlawful. It also asks the court to issue an injunction requiring Ellzey to enter into a new agreement with the Department of Labor so that SCDEW could administer future and retroactive federal benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued new recommendations, following up on the CDC’s new...
‘We have to pull together’: N.C. governor recommends mask-wearing in schools, masks for everyone in high-risk counties
Charlotte restaurant worker infected with Hepatitis A
North Carolina hepatitis A outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases with 16 deaths
‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County
‘This is very shocking’: Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Iredell County
Brianna Phifer (left) and J'Kaiya McClendon (right) were killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
The accident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday on W. Innes St.
Police: Naked driver crashes into building at Salisbury business

Latest News

Hornets take UConn’s James Bouknight in NBA draft’s first round
Hornets take UConn’s James Bouknight in NBA draft’s first round
The bank is teaming up with the group Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D), the City of Charlotte...
‘Our family is blessed:’ thousands of CMS students get free Chrome Books from Bank of America, partnering organizations
University has provided nearly $6.5 million to assist students financially since March 2020
Johnson C. Smith University to pay off $300K in outstanding balances for many students enrolled during pandemic
The shooting happened on March 14 around 5 p.m. on Delta Lake Drive.
Deadly March shooting in northeast Charlotte classified as justified homicide
Governor Cooper is following CDC guidance, recommending all school districts require masks. The...
CMS teachers preparing for in-person learning, awaiting decision on masks by school board