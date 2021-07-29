‘Fight for life’: McMaster leads coalition of governors urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he is leading a coalition of governors to protect the lives of unborn children.

McMaster filed an amicus brief on Thursday in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that is set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this fall. Eleven other governors have joined the amicus brief.

MORE INFORMATION | Read the full amicus brief

The case centers around a lawsuit that was filed in 2018. Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and its medical director filed a lawsuit against Mississippi’s state health officers and others, challenging the legality of the state’s Gestational Age Act, which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks gestation, with exceptions for medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality.

The amicus brief urges the nation’s highest court to reconsider and correct is previous decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey.

It argues that states should have the “authority to regulate abortion without federal interference.”

“There is no fight more important than the fight for life. That is why South Carolina has stood tall and fought for life at every turn and will continue to do so until the lives of the unborn are protected once and for all,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today’s action is another step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade and securing the precious gift of life for an untold number of children.”

The following governors joined Governor McMaster’s brief:

Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama

Governor Douglas A. Ducey of Arizona

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida

Governor Brian K. Kemp of Georgia

Governor Brad Little of Idaho

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa

Governor Michael L. Parson of Missouri

Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana

Governor J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas

A decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case is expected to be issued next spring or early summer.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Mississippi case could have a significant impact on South Carolina’s law which bans most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy. South Carolina’s law is currently being blocked by a federal judge. McMaster and other officials have appealed the judge’s ruling to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.