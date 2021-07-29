Deputies looking for help in man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance from Catawba Co., empty vehicle found on I-40

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for help in the suspicious disappearance of a 29-year-old man missing from Catawba County.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding Anthony John Jaworsky.

Jaworsky was last seen by his family in the Conover area of Catawba County on July 13. Jaworsky has connections in Caldwell and Burke counties.

Deputies say Jaworsky’s vehicle, a green 2015 Chevy Cruze, has been located along I-40 in Iredell County by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. This vehicle was unoccupied.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

Sheriff’s Investigators consider the facts and circumstances associated with Jaworsky’s disappearance suspicious.

Anyone with information about Anthony John Jaworsky and/or his disappearance is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

