CMS teachers preparing for in-person learning, awaiting decision on masks by school board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is now recommending all K-12 students and teachers wear masks this school year.

This differs from the recommendation made last week when he said K-8 students should wear masks, as well as any 9-12 students who are unvaccinated.

He is now aligning with the CDC guidance, but still leaving it up to school districts to decide.

Most school districts in our area, other than Anson County, are not taking his guidance and are making masks optional.

Friday morning. at 9 am, the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board will hold a special meeting regarding masks.

“Trying to keep myself calm, just very optimistic,” CMS third grade teacher Paige Hughes told WBTV.

Hughes is ready for whatever happens this school year and is thankful that it will be in person.

“I’m hopeful numbers will trend down, and we can return to normalcy for the students and the staff as well,” she said.

CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston sent a memo to school board members on Thursday recommending they require masks for all students, staff, volunteers and visitors inside CMS facilities.

Hughes says she thinks it’s a smart recommendation.

“I am ready to go anywhere we have to go to make this a successful school year, I’m ready for it,” she said.

CMS teacher Tonia McFadden says they have bigger challenges, than having to wear masks, ahead of them.

“We have to remember that we will have some babies that have not been in school since March of 2020 so we’re going to have to re-teach everything,” McFadden said.

Gov. Cooper is calling on school districts that already voted to make masks optional to reconsider.

“We are pushing hard in hoping that more school systems will do the right thing and require the mask,” Governor Cooper said.

Meanwhile students like Maxwell Campbell, a rising senior at South Mecklenburg High School, is frustrated that more people are not rolling up their sleeves for the shot ahead of the school year.

“People still don’t want to get vaccinated, so it’s kind of frustrating that I’ve already done my part and I have to pick up the slack for other people,” Campbell said.

Gov. Cooper also said he encourages school districts to start requiring vaccinations for all employees.

