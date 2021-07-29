19-year-old charged for murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was charged for the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in east Charlotte in early July.

The shooting happened around on July 7 at 11:45 p.m. on Turtle Neck Lane near Mahogany Drive, just off East WT Harris Boulevard.

Police arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified by police as 18-year-old Dekoven Kali Ware, was pronounced dead on scene. The second victim has serious injuries.

CMPD detectives have charged Hakim Leonard Eads with Ware’s murder.

As a result of continued investigation and assistance from the community, Homicide Unit detectives identified Eads as a suspect in this case. Eads was located and arrested by CMPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

After being interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives, Eads was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

