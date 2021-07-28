NC DHHS Flu
Today’s forecast? HOT! HOT! HOT!

First Alert Weather: The storms are out, and the heat is in
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - That’s the beginning, middle and end of the story.

  • Temps mid-upper 90s
  • Heat index: 100-105 degrees
  • Cooler by next week

The storms are out, and the heat is in.

Forecast heat index
Forecast heat index(First Alert Weather)

Highs will be in the mid-90s today and the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. That would be hot enough, but we still have to factor in the humidity. It will feel like 100-105 degrees each afternoon. Cooling afternoon thunderstorms? Not today! Rain chances remain low through most of Friday.

There will be a few changes by the weekend. A cool front will move through and put an end to the intense heat. Highs will return to the low 90s. There’s also a little better chance for thunderstorms.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Next week, we drop out of the 90s - and it may take a few days before we return. Rain is possible each afternoon.

Stay cool!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

