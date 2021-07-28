NC DHHS Flu
‘They were just good people:’ Loved ones remember two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord

Three other people in the car were treated for minor injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-car crash Monday evening in Concord, according to police.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Concord Parkway South.

Police believe heavy rain from a passing thunderstorm contributed to the crash. Officers said the car ran off the road, flipped onto its roof and landed in a creek near the road.

The driver, 18-year-old J’Kaiya McClendon and, and passenger, 19-year-old Brianna Phifer, died at the scene.

Three other people in the car were treated for minor injuries. Police alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash. In addition, officials are reporting 257 single-vehicle crashes in Concord since the start of 2021.

“When they were together you couldn’t separate them. They were always together. They loved each other,” said friend Bre Allison.

Allison has known Phifer since elementary school and says the 19-year-old was a hard-working mother to her 1-year-old daughter.

“She was a sweet and energetic person, she ain’t bother nobody, she stayed to herself,” Keyona Farris said about her friend Brianna Phifer.

Friends say McClendon was a go-getter and was just getting her high school diploma.

“She was in the process of graduating high school and she always had future plans about what she wanted to do with her life. She always told me she wanted to buy a car, she had a lot of goals for herself and I just wish she was here to do it,” said friend NyAsia Alexander.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

