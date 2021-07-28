NC DHHS Flu
‘They ransacked the place’: Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals stolen from deceased veteran’s home

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Erica Laws says 2020 was a tough year for her, fighting cancer, opening a business during the pandemic and more.

“It was a hard year,” she said.

The start of 2021 was looking better but a month ago she checked on her deceased father’s home and discovered someone had broken in.

“They ransacked the place,” she said.

Household items were taken and an ATV in a shed outside was stolen as well.

The loss of those items, though, paled in comparison to what else is now missing.

“My father’s war medals,” she said.

Laws says her father Daniel Laws spent two tours in Vietnam.

He was awarded two Purple Hearts for combat wounds and two Bronze Stars.

They were on a table in the house along with other memorabilia, including her dad’s ashes in an urn and flag.

The crook, she says, threw the flag on the floor, left the ashes, but took the medals and other memorabilia including a dummy grenade.

Detectives with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office have been working the case and making some progress, they said, but still, need more information from the public.

The ATV is likely up for sale somewhere, they said, and if they could track that down, the other pieces to the puzzle in this case could fall into place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office through Facebook or Crimestoppers at (828) 758-8300.

