Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man in Catawba County.

Karlheinz Mueller, who was last seen on 31st Street Lane in Hickory, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mueller is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say Mueller drives a Black Toyota Camry with N.C. license plate YXS-5014.

Anyone with information about Karlheinz Mueller should call Deputy J. Perez at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

